1 thousand Japanese yen to Mauritian rupees

Convert JPY to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jpy
308.54 mur

1.00000 JPY = 0.30854 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:45
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Mauritian Rupee
100 JPY30.85350 MUR
1000 JPY308.53500 MUR
1500 JPY462.80250 MUR
2000 JPY617.07000 MUR
3000 JPY925.60500 MUR
5000 JPY1542.67500 MUR
5400 JPY1666.08900 MUR
10000 JPY3085.35000 MUR
15000 JPY4628.02500 MUR
20000 JPY6170.70000 MUR
25000 JPY7713.37500 MUR
30000 JPY9256.05000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Japanese Yen
1 MUR3.24112 JPY
5 MUR16.20560 JPY
10 MUR32.41120 JPY
20 MUR64.82240 JPY
50 MUR162.05600 JPY
100 MUR324.11200 JPY
250 MUR810.28000 JPY
500 MUR1620.56000 JPY
1000 MUR3241.12000 JPY
2000 MUR6482.24000 JPY
5000 MUR16205.60000 JPY
10000 MUR32411.20000 JPY