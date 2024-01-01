500 Egyptian pounds to Macanese patacas

Convert EGP to MOP at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = MOP$0.1642 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:50
EGP to MOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MOP
1 EGP to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16600.1665
Low0.16420.1625
Average0.16500.1650
Change-0.36%-1.28%
1 EGP to MOP stats

The performance of EGP to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1660 and a 30 day low of 0.1642. This means the 30 day average was 0.1650. The change for EGP to MOP was -0.36.

The performance of EGP to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1665 and a 90 day low of 0.1625. This means the 90 day average was 0.1650. The change for EGP to MOP was -1.28.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Macanese Pataca
1 EGP0.16424 MOP
5 EGP0.82118 MOP
10 EGP1.64236 MOP
20 EGP3.28472 MOP
50 EGP8.21180 MOP
100 EGP16.42360 MOP
250 EGP41.05900 MOP
500 EGP82.11800 MOP
1000 EGP164.23600 MOP
2000 EGP328.47200 MOP
5000 EGP821.18000 MOP
10000 EGP1,642.36000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Egyptian Pound
1 MOP6.08879 EGP
5 MOP30.44395 EGP
10 MOP60.88790 EGP
20 MOP121.77580 EGP
50 MOP304.43950 EGP
100 MOP608.87900 EGP
250 MOP1,522.19750 EGP
500 MOP3,044.39500 EGP
1000 MOP6,088.79000 EGP
2000 MOP12,177.58000 EGP
5000 MOP30,443.95000 EGP
10000 MOP60,887.90000 EGP