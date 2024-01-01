2,000 Egyptian pounds to Macanese patacas

Convert EGP to MOP at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = MOP$0.1643 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:49
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to MOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MOP
1 EGP to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16600.1665
Low0.16420.1625
Average0.16500.1650
Change-0.36%-1.28%
View full history

1 EGP to MOP stats

The performance of EGP to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1660 and a 30 day low of 0.1642. This means the 30 day average was 0.1650. The change for EGP to MOP was -0.36.

The performance of EGP to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1665 and a 90 day low of 0.1625. This means the 90 day average was 0.1650. The change for EGP to MOP was -1.28.

Track market ratesView EGP to MOP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9281.3830.7711.50484.0693.67334.266
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.62190.6183.95936.936
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08760.7942.65624.779
1 GBP1.2971.2041.79411.951109.0764.76544.459

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Macanese Pataca
1 EGP0.16426 MOP
5 EGP0.82129 MOP
10 EGP1.64258 MOP
20 EGP3.28516 MOP
50 EGP8.21290 MOP
100 EGP16.42580 MOP
250 EGP41.06450 MOP
500 EGP82.12900 MOP
1000 EGP164.25800 MOP
2000 EGP328.51600 MOP
5000 EGP821.29000 MOP
10000 EGP1,642.58000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Egyptian Pound
1 MOP6.08797 EGP
5 MOP30.43985 EGP
10 MOP60.87970 EGP
20 MOP121.75940 EGP
50 MOP304.39850 EGP
100 MOP608.79700 EGP
250 MOP1,521.99250 EGP
500 MOP3,043.98500 EGP
1000 MOP6,087.97000 EGP
2000 MOP12,175.94000 EGP
5000 MOP30,439.85000 EGP
10000 MOP60,879.70000 EGP