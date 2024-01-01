5 Egyptian pounds to Bahraini dinars

Convert EGP to BHD at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = .د.ب0.007739 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:10
EGP to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BHD
1 EGP to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00780.0078
Low0.00770.0076
Average0.00780.0078
Change-0.10%-0.79%
1 EGP to BHD stats

The performance of EGP to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0078 and a 30 day low of 0.0077. This means the 30 day average was 0.0078. The change for EGP to BHD was -0.10.

The performance of EGP to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0078 and a 90 day low of 0.0076. This means the 90 day average was 0.0078. The change for EGP to BHD was -0.79.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bahraini Dinar
1 EGP0.00774 BHD
5 EGP0.03869 BHD
10 EGP0.07739 BHD
20 EGP0.15478 BHD
50 EGP0.38694 BHD
100 EGP0.77389 BHD
250 EGP1.93471 BHD
500 EGP3.86943 BHD
1000 EGP7.73885 BHD
2000 EGP15.47770 BHD
5000 EGP38.69425 BHD
10000 EGP77.38850 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 BHD129.21800 EGP
5 BHD646.09000 EGP
10 BHD1,292.18000 EGP
20 BHD2,584.36000 EGP
50 BHD6,460.90000 EGP
100 BHD12,921.80000 EGP
250 BHD32,304.50000 EGP
500 BHD64,609.00000 EGP
1000 BHD129,218.00000 EGP
2000 BHD258,436.00000 EGP
5000 BHD646,090.00000 EGP
10000 BHD1,292,180.00000 EGP