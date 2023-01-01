Djiboutian francs to Mauritian rupees today

1000 djf
252.46 mur

1.00000 DJF = 0.25246 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:33
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 DJF0.25246 MUR
5 DJF1.26228 MUR
10 DJF2.52457 MUR
20 DJF5.04914 MUR
50 DJF12.62285 MUR
100 DJF25.24570 MUR
250 DJF63.11425 MUR
500 DJF126.22850 MUR
1000 DJF252.45700 MUR
2000 DJF504.91400 MUR
5000 DJF1262.28500 MUR
10000 DJF2524.57000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Djiboutian Franc
1 MUR3.96107 DJF
5 MUR19.80535 DJF
10 MUR39.61070 DJF
20 MUR79.22140 DJF
50 MUR198.05350 DJF
100 MUR396.10700 DJF
250 MUR990.26750 DJF
500 MUR1980.53500 DJF
1000 MUR3961.07000 DJF
2000 MUR7922.14000 DJF
5000 MUR19805.35000 DJF
10000 MUR39610.70000 DJF