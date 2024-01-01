Convert DJF to MUR at the real exchange rate

Djiboutian francs to Mauritian rupees today

1,000 djf
268.09 mur

Fdj1.000 DJF = ₨0.2681 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.8251.4781.6250.96420.063
1 GBP1.18611.275106.5711.7531.9281.14423.803
1 USD0.930.784183.5621.3751.5120.89718.664
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.223

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 DJF0,26809 MUR
5 DJF1,34044 MUR
10 DJF2,68087 MUR
20 DJF5,36174 MUR
50 DJF13,40435 MUR
100 DJF26,80870 MUR
250 DJF67,02175 MUR
500 DJF134,04350 MUR
1000 DJF268,08700 MUR
2000 DJF536,17400 MUR
5000 DJF1.340,43500 MUR
10000 DJF2.680,87000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Djiboutian Franc
1 MUR3,73013 DJF
5 MUR18,65065 DJF
10 MUR37,30130 DJF
20 MUR74,60260 DJF
50 MUR186,50650 DJF
100 MUR373,01300 DJF
250 MUR932,53250 DJF
500 MUR1.865,06500 DJF
1000 MUR3.730,13000 DJF
2000 MUR7.460,26000 DJF
5000 MUR18.650,65000 DJF
10000 MUR37.301,30000 DJF