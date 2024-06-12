Djiboutian franc to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Mauritian rupees is currently 0,268 today, reflecting a 0.109% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 1.041% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0,268 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,258 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -3.106% decrease in value.