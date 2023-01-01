5 Djiboutian francs to Mauritian rupees

Convert DJF to MUR at the real exchange rate

5 djf
1,25 mur

1.00000 DJF = 0.24925 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8677651.1075592.1051.465731.618160.93329518.7884
1 GBP1.1523911.2763106.1381.689061.864711.0755221.651
1 USD0.90290.783515183.1611.32341.461030.8426516.9639
1 INR0.01085720.009421660.012024910.01591370.01756870.01013280.203989

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian francs

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 DJF0.24925 MUR
5 DJF1.24626 MUR
10 DJF2.49252 MUR
20 DJF4.98504 MUR
50 DJF12.46260 MUR
100 DJF24.92520 MUR
250 DJF62.31300 MUR
500 DJF124.62600 MUR
1000 DJF249.25200 MUR
2000 DJF498.50400 MUR
5000 DJF1246.26000 MUR
10000 DJF2492.52000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Djiboutian Franc
1 MUR4.01200 DJF
5 MUR20.06000 DJF
10 MUR40.12000 DJF
20 MUR80.24000 DJF
50 MUR200.60000 DJF
100 MUR401.20000 DJF
250 MUR1003.00000 DJF
500 MUR2006.00000 DJF
1000 MUR4012.00000 DJF
2000 MUR8024.00000 DJF
5000 MUR20060.00000 DJF
10000 MUR40120.00000 DJF