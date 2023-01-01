Djiboutian Franc (DJF)
Currency name
Djiboutian Franc
Currency symbol
Fdj
DJF exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From DJF
|0.00562
|0.00516
|0.00451
|0.46730
|0.84479
|0.49992
|0.00865
|0.10284
|To DJF
|178.05000
|193.89600
|221.66300
|2.13997
|1.18373
|2.00033
|115.64300
|9.72356
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.