Djiboutian francs to Turkish liras today

Convert DJF to TRY at the real exchange rate

1000 djf
161.01 try

1.00000 DJF = 0.16101 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.085990.36381.493821.676810.964818.7046
1 GBP1.1437711.2423103.3791.708971.918311.1035121.3986
1 USD0.92090.804959183.21561.375651.544160.8884517.225
1 INR0.01106640.009673170.01201710.01653120.01855620.01067650.206992

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Turkish Lira
1 DJF0.16101 TRY
5 DJF0.80503 TRY
10 DJF1.61006 TRY
20 DJF3.22012 TRY
50 DJF8.05030 TRY
100 DJF16.10060 TRY
250 DJF40.25150 TRY
500 DJF80.50300 TRY
1000 DJF161.00600 TRY
2000 DJF322.01200 TRY
5000 DJF805.03000 TRY
10000 DJF1610.06000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Djiboutian Franc
1 TRY6.21093 DJF
5 TRY31.05465 DJF
10 TRY62.10930 DJF
20 TRY124.21860 DJF
50 TRY310.54650 DJF
100 TRY621.09300 DJF
250 TRY1552.73250 DJF
500 TRY3105.46500 DJF
1000 TRY6210.93000 DJF
2000 TRY12421.86000 DJF
5000 TRY31054.65000 DJF
10000 TRY62109.30000 DJF