Djiboutian francs to Ugandan shillings

Convert DJF to UGX at the real exchange rate

1000 djf
21230 ugx

1.00000 DJF = 21.23000 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:38
How to convert Djiboutian francs to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Ugandan Shilling
1 DJF21.23000 UGX
5 DJF106.15000 UGX
10 DJF212.30000 UGX
20 DJF424.60000 UGX
50 DJF1061.50000 UGX
100 DJF2123.00000 UGX
250 DJF5307.50000 UGX
500 DJF10615.00000 UGX
1000 DJF21230.00000 UGX
2000 DJF42460.00000 UGX
5000 DJF106150.00000 UGX
10000 DJF212300.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Djiboutian Franc
1 UGX0.04710 DJF
5 UGX0.23552 DJF
10 UGX0.47103 DJF
20 UGX0.94206 DJF
50 UGX2.35516 DJF
100 UGX4.71032 DJF
250 UGX11.77580 DJF
500 UGX23.55160 DJF
1000 UGX47.10320 DJF
2000 UGX94.20640 DJF
5000 UGX235.51600 DJF
10000 UGX471.03200 DJF