Djiboutian francs to Ugandan shillings today

Convert DJF to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 djf
21,107 ugx

Fdj1.000 DJF = Ush21.11 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.8381.4781.6250.96420.091
1 GBP1.18611.275106.5711.7531.9281.14423.833
1 USD0.930.784183.5621.3751.5120.89718.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Ugandan Shilling
1 DJF21,10670 UGX
5 DJF105,53350 UGX
10 DJF211,06700 UGX
20 DJF422,13400 UGX
50 DJF1.055,33500 UGX
100 DJF2.110,67000 UGX
250 DJF5.276,67500 UGX
500 DJF10.553,35000 UGX
1000 DJF21.106,70000 UGX
2000 DJF42.213,40000 UGX
5000 DJF105.533,50000 UGX
10000 DJF211.067,00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Djiboutian Franc
1 UGX0,04738 DJF
5 UGX0,23689 DJF
10 UGX0,47378 DJF
20 UGX0,94757 DJF
50 UGX2,36892 DJF
100 UGX4,73784 DJF
250 UGX11,84460 DJF
500 UGX23,68920 DJF
1000 UGX47,37840 DJF
2000 UGX94,75680 DJF
5000 UGX236,89200 DJF
10000 UGX473,78400 DJF