Djiboutian franc to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Ugandan shillings is currently 21,107 today, reflecting a -0.443% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -1.405% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 21,420 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 21,075 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.291% decrease in value.