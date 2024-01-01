100 Ugandan shillings to Djiboutian francs

Convert UGX to DJF at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = Fdj0.04851 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:22
UGX to DJF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

DJF
1 UGX to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04850.0485
Low0.04810.0476
Average0.04840.0480
Change0.91%1.69%
1 UGX to DJF stats

The performance of UGX to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0485 and a 30 day low of 0.0481. This means the 30 day average was 0.0484. The change for UGX to DJF was 0.91.

The performance of UGX to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0485 and a 90 day low of 0.0476. This means the 90 day average was 0.0480. The change for UGX to DJF was 1.69.

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Djiboutian francs

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Djiboutian Franc
1 UGX0.04851 DJF
5 UGX0.24257 DJF
10 UGX0.48513 DJF
20 UGX0.97026 DJF
50 UGX2.42565 DJF
100 UGX4.85130 DJF
250 UGX12.12825 DJF
500 UGX24.25650 DJF
1000 UGX48.51300 DJF
2000 UGX97.02600 DJF
5000 UGX242.56500 DJF
10000 UGX485.13000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Ugandan Shilling
1 DJF20.61300 UGX
5 DJF103.06500 UGX
10 DJF206.13000 UGX
20 DJF412.26000 UGX
50 DJF1,030.65000 UGX
100 DJF2,061.30000 UGX
250 DJF5,153.25000 UGX
500 DJF10,306.50000 UGX
1000 DJF20,613.00000 UGX
2000 DJF41,226.00000 UGX
5000 DJF103,065.00000 UGX
10000 DJF206,130.00000 UGX