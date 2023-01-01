Djiboutian francs to New Zealand dollars today

Convert DJF to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 djf
9.39 nzd

1.00000 DJF = 0.00939 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.085890.35561.493841.677040.964718.7097
1 GBP1.143911.242103.3541.708741.918291.1035221.4013
1 USD0.920950.805153183.21571.37581.544520.888517.2313
1 INR0.01106740.009675490.01201710.01653290.01856040.01067710.207068

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / New Zealand Dollar
1 DJF0.00939 NZD
5 DJF0.04693 NZD
10 DJF0.09386 NZD
20 DJF0.18773 NZD
50 DJF0.46932 NZD
100 DJF0.93865 NZD
250 DJF2.34662 NZD
500 DJF4.69324 NZD
1000 DJF9.38648 NZD
2000 DJF18.77296 NZD
5000 DJF46.93240 NZD
10000 DJF93.86480 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Djiboutian Franc
1 NZD106.53600 DJF
5 NZD532.68000 DJF
10 NZD1065.36000 DJF
20 NZD2130.72000 DJF
50 NZD5326.80000 DJF
100 NZD10653.60000 DJF
250 NZD26634.00000 DJF
500 NZD53268.00000 DJF
1000 NZD106536.00000 DJF
2000 NZD213072.00000 DJF
5000 NZD532680.00000 DJF
10000 NZD1065360.00000 DJF