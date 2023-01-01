Djiboutian francs to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert DJF to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 djf
66.27 ghs

1.00000 DJF = 0.06627 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:29
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.085490.32231.493351.676940.964518.708
1 GBP1.143911.24155103.3161.708191.918191.1032921.3994
1 USD0.92130.805445183.21571.375851.5450.888617.236
1 INR0.01107150.0096790.01201710.01653350.01856620.01067830.207124

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 DJF0.06627 GHS
5 DJF0.33137 GHS
10 DJF0.66273 GHS
20 DJF1.32547 GHS
50 DJF3.31367 GHS
100 DJF6.62735 GHS
250 DJF16.56837 GHS
500 DJF33.13675 GHS
1000 DJF66.27350 GHS
2000 DJF132.54700 GHS
5000 DJF331.36750 GHS
10000 DJF662.73500 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Djiboutian Franc
1 GHS15.08900 DJF
5 GHS75.44500 DJF
10 GHS150.89000 DJF
20 GHS301.78000 DJF
50 GHS754.45000 DJF
100 GHS1508.90000 DJF
250 GHS3772.25000 DJF
500 GHS7544.50000 DJF
1000 GHS15089.00000 DJF
2000 GHS30178.00000 DJF
5000 GHS75445.00000 DJF
10000 GHS150890.00000 DJF