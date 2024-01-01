Convert DJF to GHS at the real exchange rate

Djiboutian francs to Ghanaian cedis today

1,000 djf
80.12 ghs

Fdj1.000 DJF = GH¢0.08012 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.8091.4781.6250.96420.047
1 GBP1.18711.276106.5921.7541.9291.14423.793
1 USD0.930.784183.5591.3751.5120.89718.652
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.223

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 DJF0,08012 GHS
5 DJF0,40058 GHS
10 DJF0,80117 GHS
20 DJF1,60234 GHS
50 DJF4,00585 GHS
100 DJF8,01170 GHS
250 DJF20,02925 GHS
500 DJF40,05850 GHS
1000 DJF80,11700 GHS
2000 DJF160,23400 GHS
5000 DJF400,58500 GHS
10000 DJF801,17000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Djiboutian Franc
1 GHS12,48170 DJF
5 GHS62,40850 DJF
10 GHS124,81700 DJF
20 GHS249,63400 DJF
50 GHS624,08500 DJF
100 GHS1.248,17000 DJF
250 GHS3.120,42500 DJF
500 GHS6.240,85000 DJF
1000 GHS12.481,70000 DJF
2000 GHS24.963,40000 DJF
5000 GHS62.408,50000 DJF
10000 GHS124.817,00000 DJF