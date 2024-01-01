Convert GHS to DJF at the real exchange rate

500 Ghanaian cedis to Djiboutian francs

500 ghs
6,097 djf

GH¢1.000 GHS = Fdj12.19 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 GHS to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.617013.8234
Low12.193112.1931
Average12.431313.0158
Change-3.36%-11.72%
View full history

1 GHS to DJF stats

The performance of GHS to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.6170 and a 30 day low of 12.1931. This means the 30 day average was 12.4313. The change for GHS to DJF was -3.36.

The performance of GHS to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.8234 and a 90 day low of 12.1931. This means the 90 day average was 13.0158. The change for GHS to DJF was -11.72.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3740.93118.3610.7911.3581.50283.446
1 CAD0.72810.67813.3660.5760.9881.09360.748
1 EUR1.0741.475119.7180.8491.4581.61389.617
1 ZAR0.0540.0750.05110.0430.0740.0824.545

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Djiboutian Franc
1 GHS12.19310 DJF
5 GHS60.96550 DJF
10 GHS121.93100 DJF
20 GHS243.86200 DJF
50 GHS609.65500 DJF
100 GHS1,219.31000 DJF
250 GHS3,048.27500 DJF
500 GHS6,096.55000 DJF
1000 GHS12,193.10000 DJF
2000 GHS24,386.20000 DJF
5000 GHS60,965.50000 DJF
10000 GHS121,931.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 DJF0.08201 GHS
5 DJF0.41007 GHS
10 DJF0.82014 GHS
20 DJF1.64028 GHS
50 DJF4.10069 GHS
100 DJF8.20138 GHS
250 DJF20.50345 GHS
500 DJF41.00690 GHS
1000 DJF82.01380 GHS
2000 DJF164.02760 GHS
5000 DJF410.06900 GHS
10000 DJF820.13800 GHS