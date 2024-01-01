Convert GHS to DJF at the real exchange rate

50 Ghanaian cedis to Djiboutian francs

50 ghs
615 djf

GH¢1.000 GHS = Fdj12.30 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3660.93218.1050.7881.3531.50383.452
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2580.5770.9911.161.11
1 EUR1.0741.466119.4360.8461.4521.61389.586
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.609

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Djiboutian Franc
1 GHS12.30060 DJF
5 GHS61.50300 DJF
10 GHS123.00600 DJF
20 GHS246.01200 DJF
50 GHS615.03000 DJF
100 GHS1,230.06000 DJF
250 GHS3,075.15000 DJF
500 GHS6,150.30000 DJF
1000 GHS12,300.60000 DJF
2000 GHS24,601.20000 DJF
5000 GHS61,503.00000 DJF
10000 GHS123,006.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 DJF0.08130 GHS
5 DJF0.40649 GHS
10 DJF0.81297 GHS
20 DJF1.62594 GHS
50 DJF4.06486 GHS
100 DJF8.12972 GHS
250 DJF20.32430 GHS
500 DJF40.64860 GHS
1000 DJF81.29720 GHS
2000 DJF162.59440 GHS
5000 DJF406.48600 GHS
10000 DJF812.97200 GHS