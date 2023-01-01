Djiboutian francs to Kenyan shillings today

Convert DJF to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 djf
855 kes

1.00000 DJF = 0.85538 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
How to convert Djiboutian francs to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 DJF0.85538 KES
5 DJF4.27689 KES
10 DJF8.55378 KES
20 DJF17.10756 KES
50 DJF42.76890 KES
100 DJF85.53780 KES
250 DJF213.84450 KES
500 DJF427.68900 KES
1000 DJF855.37800 KES
2000 DJF1710.75600 KES
5000 DJF4276.89000 KES
10000 DJF8553.78000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Djiboutian Franc
1 KES1.16907 DJF
5 KES5.84535 DJF
10 KES11.69070 DJF
20 KES23.38140 DJF
50 KES58.45350 DJF
100 KES116.90700 DJF
250 KES292.26750 DJF
500 KES584.53500 DJF
1000 KES1169.07000 DJF
2000 KES2338.14000 DJF
5000 KES5845.35000 DJF
10000 KES11690.70000 DJF