Djiboutian francs to Saudi riyals today

Convert DJF to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 djf
21.06 sar

1.00000 DJF = 0.02106 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:36
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Saudi Riyal
1 DJF0.02106 SAR
5 DJF0.10532 SAR
10 DJF0.21063 SAR
20 DJF0.42127 SAR
50 DJF1.05317 SAR
100 DJF2.10635 SAR
250 DJF5.26587 SAR
500 DJF10.53175 SAR
1000 DJF21.06350 SAR
2000 DJF42.12700 SAR
5000 DJF105.31750 SAR
10000 DJF210.63500 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Djiboutian Franc
1 SAR47.47560 DJF
5 SAR237.37800 DJF
10 SAR474.75600 DJF
20 SAR949.51200 DJF
50 SAR2373.78000 DJF
100 SAR4747.56000 DJF
250 SAR11868.90000 DJF
500 SAR23737.80000 DJF
1000 SAR47475.60000 DJF
2000 SAR94951.20000 DJF
5000 SAR237378.00000 DJF
10000 SAR474756.00000 DJF