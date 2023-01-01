Djiboutian francs to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert DJF to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 djf
20.63 aed

1.00000 DJF = 0.02063 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87411.085690.33941.493031.67660.9645518.7077
1 GBP1.1440311.24195103.351.708051.918071.1034821.402
1 USD0.921150.805185183.21611.37531.54440.8884517.2326
1 INR0.01106940.009675840.012016910.01652680.01855890.01067640.207083

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 DJF0.02063 AED
5 DJF0.10314 AED
10 DJF0.20628 AED
20 DJF0.41257 AED
50 DJF1.03143 AED
100 DJF2.06285 AED
250 DJF5.15713 AED
500 DJF10.31425 AED
1000 DJF20.62850 AED
2000 DJF41.25700 AED
5000 DJF103.14250 AED
10000 DJF206.28500 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Djiboutian Franc
1 AED48.47670 DJF
5 AED242.38350 DJF
10 AED484.76700 DJF
20 AED969.53400 DJF
50 AED2423.83500 DJF
100 AED4847.67000 DJF
250 AED12119.17500 DJF
500 AED24238.35000 DJF
1000 AED48476.70000 DJF
2000 AED96953.40000 DJF
5000 AED242383.50000 DJF
10000 AED484767.00000 DJF