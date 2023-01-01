Djiboutian francs to Lebanese pounds today

Convert DJF to LBP at the real exchange rate

1000 djf
84414.50 lbp

1.00000 DJF = 84.41450 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.085790.34731.49361.676890.964518.7095
1 GBP1.1437711.2418103.3371.708341.917991.1031721.3996
1 USD0.921050.805283183.21571.37571.544520.8883517.2327
1 INR0.01106840.009677050.01201710.01653170.01856040.01067530.207085

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Lebanese Pound
1 DJF84.41450 LBP
5 DJF422.07250 LBP
10 DJF844.14500 LBP
20 DJF1688.29000 LBP
50 DJF4220.72500 LBP
100 DJF8441.45000 LBP
250 DJF21103.62500 LBP
500 DJF42207.25000 LBP
1000 DJF84414.50000 LBP
2000 DJF168829.00000 LBP
5000 DJF422072.50000 LBP
10000 DJF844145.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Djiboutian Franc
1 LBP0.01185 DJF
5 LBP0.05923 DJF
10 LBP0.11846 DJF
20 LBP0.23693 DJF
50 LBP0.59232 DJF
100 LBP1.18463 DJF
250 LBP2.96158 DJF
500 LBP5.92315 DJF
1000 LBP11.84630 DJF
2000 LBP23.69260 DJF
5000 LBP59.23150 DJF
10000 LBP118.46300 DJF