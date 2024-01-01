Convert DJF to LBP at the real exchange rate

Djiboutian francs to Lebanese pounds today

1000 djf
503743 lbp

Fdj1.000 DJF = ل.ل.503.7 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:47
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.842831.0751589.83911.477951.625080.96409520.0619
1 GBP1.1864811.27565106.5931.753571.928131.1438823.8031
1 USD0.93010.783914183.55961.374651.511490.8966518.6596
1 INR0.0111310.00938150.011967510.01645110.01808870.01073070.223309

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Lebanese Pound
1 DJF503.74300 LBP
5 DJF2518.71500 LBP
10 DJF5037.43000 LBP
20 DJF10074.86000 LBP
50 DJF25187.15000 LBP
100 DJF50374.30000 LBP
250 DJF125935.75000 LBP
500 DJF251871.50000 LBP
1000 DJF503743.00000 LBP
2000 DJF1007486.00000 LBP
5000 DJF2518715.00000 LBP
10000 DJF5037430.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Djiboutian Franc
1 LBP0.00199 DJF
5 LBP0.00993 DJF
10 LBP0.01985 DJF
20 LBP0.03970 DJF
50 LBP0.09926 DJF
100 LBP0.19851 DJF
250 LBP0.49628 DJF
500 LBP0.99257 DJF
1000 LBP1.98514 DJF
2000 LBP3.97028 DJF
5000 LBP9.92570 DJF
10000 LBP19.85140 DJF