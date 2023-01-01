Djiboutian francs to Norwegian kroner today

Convert DJF to NOK at the real exchange rate

1000 djf
61.40 nok

1.00000 DJF = 0.06140 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:34
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87411.085890.35561.493571.676650.9646518.7101
1 GBP1.1440311.24215103.3661.708641.918081.1035921.4042
1 USD0.920950.805056183.21571.375551.544160.888417.2316
1 INR0.01106740.009674330.01201710.01652990.01855620.01067590.207072

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Norwegian Krone
1 DJF0.06140 NOK
5 DJF0.30700 NOK
10 DJF0.61400 NOK
20 DJF1.22800 NOK
50 DJF3.07001 NOK
100 DJF6.14001 NOK
250 DJF15.35003 NOK
500 DJF30.70005 NOK
1000 DJF61.40010 NOK
2000 DJF122.80020 NOK
5000 DJF307.00050 NOK
10000 DJF614.00100 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Djiboutian Franc
1 NOK16.28660 DJF
5 NOK81.43300 DJF
10 NOK162.86600 DJF
20 NOK325.73200 DJF
50 NOK814.33000 DJF
100 NOK1628.66000 DJF
250 NOK4071.65000 DJF
500 NOK8143.30000 DJF
1000 NOK16286.60000 DJF
2000 NOK32573.20000 DJF
5000 NOK81433.00000 DJF
10000 NOK162866.00000 DJF