Djiboutian Franc (DJF)

Currency name

Djiboutian Franc

Fdj

DJF exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From DJF0.00562 0.00517 0.00442 0.46688 0.85168 0.52004 0.00861 0.10639
To DJF177.82000 193.27300 226.23100 2.14188 1.17416 1.92291 116.13400 9.39912

