Djiboutian francs to Argentine pesos today

Convert DJF to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 djf
4,799.63 ars

1.000 DJF = 4.800 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2081.4731.6630.96618.251
1 GBP1.17111.269105.6351.7251.9481.13121.373
1 USD0.9220.788183.2141.3591.5340.89116.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Argentine Peso
1 DJF4.79963 ARS
5 DJF23.99815 ARS
10 DJF47.99630 ARS
20 DJF95.99260 ARS
50 DJF239.98150 ARS
100 DJF479.96300 ARS
250 DJF1,199.90750 ARS
500 DJF2,399.81500 ARS
1000 DJF4,799.63000 ARS
2000 DJF9,599.26000 ARS
5000 DJF23,998.15000 ARS
10000 DJF47,996.30000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Djiboutian Franc
1 ARS0.20835 DJF
5 ARS1.04175 DJF
10 ARS2.08349 DJF
20 ARS4.16698 DJF
50 ARS10.41745 DJF
100 ARS20.83490 DJF
250 ARS52.08725 DJF
500 ARS104.17450 DJF
1000 ARS208.34900 DJF
2000 ARS416.69800 DJF
5000 ARS1,041.74500 DJF
10000 ARS2,083.49000 DJF