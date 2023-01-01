Djiboutian francs to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert DJF to MAD at the real exchange rate

1000 djf
57.03 mad

1.00000 DJF = 0.05703 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.085890.35561.493741.676910.9645518.7108
1 GBP1.143911.242103.3541.708621.918151.1033521.4025
1 USD0.920950.805153183.21571.37571.54440.8883517.2323
1 INR0.01106740.009675490.01201710.01653170.0185590.01067530.20708

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Moroccan Dirham
1 DJF0.05703 MAD
5 DJF0.28517 MAD
10 DJF0.57033 MAD
20 DJF1.14067 MAD
50 DJF2.85167 MAD
100 DJF5.70334 MAD
250 DJF14.25835 MAD
500 DJF28.51670 MAD
1000 DJF57.03340 MAD
2000 DJF114.06680 MAD
5000 DJF285.16700 MAD
10000 DJF570.33400 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Djiboutian Franc
1 MAD17.53360 DJF
5 MAD87.66800 DJF
10 MAD175.33600 DJF
20 MAD350.67200 DJF
50 MAD876.68000 DJF
100 MAD1753.36000 DJF
250 MAD4383.40000 DJF
500 MAD8766.80000 DJF
1000 MAD17533.60000 DJF
2000 MAD35067.20000 DJF
5000 MAD87668.00000 DJF
10000 MAD175336.00000 DJF