Convert MAD to DJF at the real exchange rate

500 Moroccan dirhams to Djiboutian francs

500 mad
8,953 djf

د.م.1.000 MAD = Fdj17.91 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.5170.7880.9341.3661.5051.35518.247
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.268776.88611.1841.7331.9091.71823.144
1 EUR1.071655.9750.84411.4631.6121.45119.542

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Djiboutian Franc
1 MAD17.90570 DJF
5 MAD89.52850 DJF
10 MAD179.05700 DJF
20 MAD358.11400 DJF
50 MAD895.28500 DJF
100 MAD1,790.57000 DJF
250 MAD4,476.42500 DJF
500 MAD8,952.85000 DJF
1000 MAD17,905.70000 DJF
2000 MAD35,811.40000 DJF
5000 MAD89,528.50000 DJF
10000 MAD179,057.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Moroccan Dirham
1 DJF0.05585 MAD
5 DJF0.27924 MAD
10 DJF0.55848 MAD
20 DJF1.11696 MAD
50 DJF2.79240 MAD
100 DJF5.58480 MAD
250 DJF13.96200 MAD
500 DJF27.92400 MAD
1000 DJF55.84800 MAD
2000 DJF111.69600 MAD
5000 DJF279.24000 MAD
10000 DJF558.48000 MAD