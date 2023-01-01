Botswanan Pula (BWP)
Currency name
Botswanan Pula
Currency symbol
P
BWP exchange rates
|USD
|ZAR
|EUR
|SGD
|CAD
|NZD
|GBP
|AUD
|From BWP
|0.07445
|1.36296
|0.06835
|0.10015
|0.10229
|0.12392
|0.05979
|0.11460
|To BWP
|13.43180
|0.73369
|14.63000
|9.98464
|9.77572
|8.06985
|16.72460
|8.72599
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.