Botswanan pulas to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert BWP to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
283.56 pen

1.00000 BWP = 0.28356 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:15
Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.39110.92141.347551.37641.671540.8046991.54571
1 ZAR0.054374110.05010050.07327190.07484050.09088860.04375480.0840469
1 EUR1.085319.959911.46251.493811.814120.87331.67756
1 SGD0.74208713.64780.68376311.021411.240430.5971571.14706

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BWP0.28356 PEN
5 BWP1.41780 PEN
10 BWP2.83561 PEN
20 BWP5.67122 PEN
50 BWP14.17805 PEN
100 BWP28.35610 PEN
250 BWP70.89025 PEN
500 BWP141.78050 PEN
1000 BWP283.56100 PEN
2000 BWP567.12200 PEN
5000 BWP1417.80500 PEN
10000 BWP2835.61000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Botswanan Pula
1 PEN3.52658 BWP
5 PEN17.63290 BWP
10 PEN35.26580 BWP
20 PEN70.53160 BWP
50 PEN176.32900 BWP
100 PEN352.65800 BWP
250 PEN881.64500 BWP
500 PEN1763.29000 BWP
1000 PEN3526.58000 BWP
2000 PEN7053.16000 BWP
5000 PEN17632.90000 BWP
10000 PEN35265.80000 BWP