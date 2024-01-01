2,000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Botswanan pulas

Convert PEN to BWP at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = P3.559 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:08
Track the exchange rate

PEN to BWP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BWP
1 PEN to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.55933.6455
Low3.47813.4781
Average3.52593.5493
Change2.22%-1.55%
View full history

1 PEN to BWP stats

The performance of PEN to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5593 and a 30 day low of 3.4781. This means the 30 day average was 3.5259. The change for PEN to BWP was 2.22.

The performance of PEN to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.6455 and a 90 day low of 3.4781. This means the 90 day average was 3.5493. The change for PEN to BWP was -1.55.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Botswanan Pula
1 PEN3.55926 BWP
5 PEN17.79630 BWP
10 PEN35.59260 BWP
20 PEN71.18520 BWP
50 PEN177.96300 BWP
100 PEN355.92600 BWP
250 PEN889.81500 BWP
500 PEN1,779.63000 BWP
1000 PEN3,559.26000 BWP
2000 PEN7,118.52000 BWP
5000 PEN17,796.30000 BWP
10000 PEN35,592.60000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BWP0.28096 PEN
5 BWP1.40479 PEN
10 BWP2.80957 PEN
20 BWP5.61914 PEN
50 BWP14.04785 PEN
100 BWP28.09570 PEN
250 BWP70.23925 PEN
500 BWP140.47850 PEN
1000 BWP280.95700 PEN
2000 BWP561.91400 PEN
5000 BWP1,404.78500 PEN
10000 BWP2,809.57000 PEN