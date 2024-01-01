Botswanan pulas to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert BWP to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
277.51 pen

P1.000 BWP = S/.0.2775 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
BWP to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28030.2841
Low0.27430.2699
Average0.27730.2770
Change-0.61%1.12%
1 BWP to PEN stats

The performance of BWP to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2803 and a 30 day low of 0.2743. This means the 30 day average was 0.2773. The change for BWP to PEN was -0.61.

The performance of BWP to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2841 and a 90 day low of 0.2699. This means the 90 day average was 0.2770. The change for BWP to PEN was 1.12.

Top currencies

1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Peruvian nuevo soles

  1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to PEN rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BWP0.27751 PEN
5 BWP1.38755 PEN
10 BWP2.77510 PEN
20 BWP5.55020 PEN
50 BWP13.87550 PEN
100 BWP27.75100 PEN
250 BWP69.37750 PEN
500 BWP138.75500 PEN
1000 BWP277.51000 PEN
2000 BWP555.02000 PEN
5000 BWP1,387.55000 PEN
10000 BWP2,775.10000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Botswanan Pula
1 PEN3.60347 BWP
5 PEN18.01735 BWP
10 PEN36.03470 BWP
20 PEN72.06940 BWP
50 PEN180.17350 BWP
100 PEN360.34700 BWP
250 PEN900.86750 BWP
500 PEN1,801.73500 BWP
1000 PEN3,603.47000 BWP
2000 PEN7,206.94000 BWP
5000 PEN18,017.35000 BWP
10000 PEN36,034.70000 BWP