10 thousand Botswanan pulas to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert BWP to PEN at the real exchange rate

10,000 bwp
2,792.96 pen

1.00000 BWP = 0.27930 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BWP0.27930 PEN
5 BWP1.39648 PEN
10 BWP2.79296 PEN
20 BWP5.58592 PEN
50 BWP13.96480 PEN
100 BWP27.92960 PEN
250 BWP69.82400 PEN
500 BWP139.64800 PEN
1000 BWP279.29600 PEN
2000 BWP558.59200 PEN
5000 BWP1396.48000 PEN
10000 BWP2792.96000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Botswanan Pula
1 PEN3.58043 BWP
5 PEN17.90215 BWP
10 PEN35.80430 BWP
20 PEN71.60860 BWP
50 PEN179.02150 BWP
100 PEN358.04300 BWP
250 PEN895.10750 BWP
500 PEN1790.21500 BWP
1000 PEN3580.43000 BWP
2000 PEN7160.86000 BWP
5000 PEN17902.15000 BWP
10000 PEN35804.30000 BWP