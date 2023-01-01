Botswanan pulas to CFP francs today

Convert BWP to XPF at the real exchange rate

1000 bwp
8181 xpf

1.00000 BWP = 8.18124 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.38690.921051.34721.375951.67140.8046021.54476
1 ZAR0.054386510.05009350.07326960.07483320.09090180.04375950.0840141
1 EUR1.085719.962711.462661.493871.814640.87351.67715
1 SGD0.7422813.64820.68368811.021341.240650.597241.14664

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / CFP Franc
1 BWP8.18124 XPF
5 BWP40.90620 XPF
10 BWP81.81240 XPF
20 BWP163.62480 XPF
50 BWP409.06200 XPF
100 BWP818.12400 XPF
250 BWP2045.31000 XPF
500 BWP4090.62000 XPF
1000 BWP8181.24000 XPF
2000 BWP16362.48000 XPF
5000 BWP40906.20000 XPF
10000 BWP81812.40000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Botswanan Pula
1 XPF0.12223 BWP
5 XPF0.61116 BWP
10 XPF1.22231 BWP
20 XPF2.44462 BWP
50 XPF6.11155 BWP
100 XPF12.22310 BWP
250 XPF30.55775 BWP
500 XPF61.11550 BWP
1000 XPF122.23100 BWP
2000 XPF244.46200 BWP
5000 XPF611.15500 BWP
10000 XPF1222.31000 BWP