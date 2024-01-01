Botswanan pulas to CFP francs today

Convert BWP to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
8,147 xpf

P1.000 BWP = ₣8.147 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BWP to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BWP to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.19358.2147
Low8.06938.0071
Average8.12838.1349
Change0.00%-0.61%
View full history

1 BWP to XPF stats

The performance of BWP to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.1935 and a 30 day low of 8.0693. This means the 30 day average was 8.1283. The change for BWP to XPF was 0.00.

The performance of BWP to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.2147 and a 90 day low of 8.0071. This means the 90 day average was 8.1349. The change for BWP to XPF was -0.61.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / CFP Franc
1 BWP8.14679 XPF
5 BWP40.73395 XPF
10 BWP81.46790 XPF
20 BWP162.93580 XPF
50 BWP407.33950 XPF
100 BWP814.67900 XPF
250 BWP2,036.69750 XPF
500 BWP4,073.39500 XPF
1000 BWP8,146.79000 XPF
2000 BWP16,293.58000 XPF
5000 BWP40,733.95000 XPF
10000 BWP81,467.90000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Botswanan Pula
1 XPF0.12275 BWP
5 XPF0.61374 BWP
10 XPF1.22748 BWP
20 XPF2.45496 BWP
50 XPF6.13740 BWP
100 XPF12.27480 BWP
250 XPF30.68700 BWP
500 XPF61.37400 BWP
1000 XPF122.74800 BWP
2000 XPF245.49600 BWP
5000 XPF613.74000 BWP
10000 XPF1,227.48000 BWP