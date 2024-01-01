100 Botswanan pulas to CFP francs

Convert BWP to XPF at the real exchange rate

100 bwp
812 xpf

1.00000 BWP = 8.11549 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Botswanan pulas to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / CFP Franc
1 BWP8.11549 XPF
5 BWP40.57745 XPF
10 BWP81.15490 XPF
20 BWP162.30980 XPF
50 BWP405.77450 XPF
100 BWP811.54900 XPF
250 BWP2028.87250 XPF
500 BWP4057.74500 XPF
1000 BWP8115.49000 XPF
2000 BWP16230.98000 XPF
5000 BWP40577.45000 XPF
10000 BWP81154.90000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Botswanan Pula
1 XPF0.12322 BWP
5 XPF0.61611 BWP
10 XPF1.23221 BWP
20 XPF2.46442 BWP
50 XPF6.16105 BWP
100 XPF12.32210 BWP
250 XPF30.80525 BWP
500 XPF61.61050 BWP
1000 XPF123.22100 BWP
2000 XPF246.44200 BWP
5000 XPF616.10500 BWP
10000 XPF1232.21000 BWP