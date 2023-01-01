Botswanan pulas to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert BWP to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
22.901 kwd

1.00000 BWP = 0.02290 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:11
How to convert Botswanan pulas to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BWP0.02290 KWD
5 BWP0.11450 KWD
10 BWP0.22901 KWD
20 BWP0.45802 KWD
50 BWP1.14504 KWD
100 BWP2.29009 KWD
250 BWP5.72523 KWD
500 BWP11.45045 KWD
1000 BWP22.90090 KWD
2000 BWP45.80180 KWD
5000 BWP114.50450 KWD
10000 BWP229.00900 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Botswanan Pula
1 KWD43.66640 BWP
5 KWD218.33200 BWP
10 KWD436.66400 BWP
20 KWD873.32800 BWP
50 KWD2183.32000 BWP
100 KWD4366.64000 BWP
250 KWD10916.60000 BWP
500 KWD21833.20000 BWP
1000 KWD43666.40000 BWP
2000 KWD87332.80000 BWP
5000 KWD218332.00000 BWP
10000 KWD436664.00000 BWP