1 thousand Botswanan pulas to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert BWP to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
22.674 kwd

1.00000 BWP = 0.02267 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BWP0.02267 KWD
5 BWP0.11337 KWD
10 BWP0.22674 KWD
20 BWP0.45347 KWD
50 BWP1.13368 KWD
100 BWP2.26736 KWD
250 BWP5.66840 KWD
500 BWP11.33680 KWD
1000 BWP22.67360 KWD
2000 BWP45.34720 KWD
5000 BWP113.36800 KWD
10000 BWP226.73600 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Botswanan Pula
1 KWD44.10410 BWP
5 KWD220.52050 BWP
10 KWD441.04100 BWP
20 KWD882.08200 BWP
50 KWD2205.20500 BWP
100 KWD4410.41000 BWP
250 KWD11026.02500 BWP
500 KWD22052.05000 BWP
1000 KWD44104.10000 BWP
2000 KWD88208.20000 BWP
5000 KWD220520.50000 BWP
10000 KWD441041.00000 BWP