2,000 Kuwaiti dinars to Botswanan pulas

Convert KWD to BWP at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = P43.63 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:56
KWD to BWP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BWP
1 KWD to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High43.631744.5161
Low42.643742.6437
Average43.118643.5594
Change1.36%-1.38%
1 KWD to BWP stats

The performance of KWD to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 43.6317 and a 30 day low of 42.6437. This means the 30 day average was 43.1186. The change for KWD to BWP was 1.36.

The performance of KWD to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 44.5161 and a 90 day low of 42.6437. This means the 90 day average was 43.5594. The change for KWD to BWP was -1.38.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0710.92717.7921.5071.6651,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3440.044
1 EUR1.07890.653119.1851.6251.7961,844.293.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7250.05210.0850.09496.1340.206

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Botswanan Pula
1 KWD43.62750 BWP
5 KWD218.13750 BWP
10 KWD436.27500 BWP
20 KWD872.55000 BWP
50 KWD2,181.37500 BWP
100 KWD4,362.75000 BWP
250 KWD10,906.87500 BWP
500 KWD21,813.75000 BWP
1000 KWD43,627.50000 BWP
2000 KWD87,255.00000 BWP
5000 KWD218,137.50000 BWP
10000 KWD436,275.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BWP0.02292 KWD
5 BWP0.11461 KWD
10 BWP0.22921 KWD
20 BWP0.45843 KWD
50 BWP1.14607 KWD
100 BWP2.29213 KWD
250 BWP5.73033 KWD
500 BWP11.46065 KWD
1000 BWP22.92130 KWD
2000 BWP45.84260 KWD
5000 BWP114.60650 KWD
10000 BWP229.21300 KWD