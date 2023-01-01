Botswanan pulas to Japanese yen today

1000 bwp
11183 jpy

1.00000 BWP = 11.18320 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:11
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Japanese Yen
1 BWP11.18320 JPY
5 BWP55.91600 JPY
10 BWP111.83200 JPY
20 BWP223.66400 JPY
50 BWP559.16000 JPY
100 BWP1118.32000 JPY
250 BWP2795.80000 JPY
500 BWP5591.60000 JPY
1000 BWP11183.20000 JPY
2000 BWP22366.40000 JPY
5000 BWP55916.00000 JPY
10000 BWP111832.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Botswanan Pula
100 JPY8.94201 BWP
1000 JPY89.42010 BWP
1500 JPY134.13015 BWP
2000 JPY178.84020 BWP
3000 JPY268.26030 BWP
5000 JPY447.10050 BWP
5400 JPY482.86854 BWP
10000 JPY894.20100 BWP
15000 JPY1341.30150 BWP
20000 JPY1788.40200 BWP
25000 JPY2235.50250 BWP
30000 JPY2682.60300 BWP