1 thousand Japanese yen to Botswanan pulas

Convert JPY to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 jpy
93.43 bwp

1.00000 JPY = 0.09343 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:20
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Botswanan Pula
100 JPY9.34269 BWP
1000 JPY93.42690 BWP
1500 JPY140.14035 BWP
2000 JPY186.85380 BWP
3000 JPY280.28070 BWP
5000 JPY467.13450 BWP
5400 JPY504.50526 BWP
10000 JPY934.26900 BWP
15000 JPY1401.40350 BWP
20000 JPY1868.53800 BWP
25000 JPY2335.67250 BWP
30000 JPY2802.80700 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Japanese Yen
1 BWP10.70360 JPY
5 BWP53.51800 JPY
10 BWP107.03600 JPY
20 BWP214.07200 JPY
50 BWP535.18000 JPY
100 BWP1070.36000 JPY
250 BWP2675.90000 JPY
500 BWP5351.80000 JPY
1000 BWP10703.60000 JPY
2000 BWP21407.20000 JPY
5000 BWP53518.00000 JPY
10000 BWP107036.00000 JPY