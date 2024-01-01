Botswanan pulas to Japanese yen today

Convert BWP to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
10,865 jpy

P1.000 BWP = ¥10.87 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BWP to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.958011.9580
Low10.865210.8652
Average11.565011.5716
Change-8.40%-4.05%
1 BWP to JPY stats

The performance of BWP to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.9580 and a 30 day low of 10.8652. This means the 30 day average was 11.5650. The change for BWP to JPY was -8.40.

The performance of BWP to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.9580 and a 90 day low of 10.8652. This means the 90 day average was 11.5716. The change for BWP to JPY was -4.05.

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Japanese Yen
1 BWP10.86520 JPY
5 BWP54.32600 JPY
10 BWP108.65200 JPY
20 BWP217.30400 JPY
50 BWP543.26000 JPY
100 BWP1,086.52000 JPY
250 BWP2,716.30000 JPY
500 BWP5,432.60000 JPY
1000 BWP10,865.20000 JPY
2000 BWP21,730.40000 JPY
5000 BWP54,326.00000 JPY
10000 BWP108,652.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Botswanan Pula
100 JPY9.20370 BWP
1000 JPY92.03700 BWP
1500 JPY138.05550 BWP
2000 JPY184.07400 BWP
3000 JPY276.11100 BWP
5000 JPY460.18500 BWP
5400 JPY496.99980 BWP
10000 JPY920.37000 BWP
15000 JPY1,380.55500 BWP
20000 JPY1,840.74000 BWP
25000 JPY2,300.92500 BWP
30000 JPY2,761.11000 BWP