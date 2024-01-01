Botswanan pulas to Japanese yen today
Convert BWP to JPY at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 BWP to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11.9580
|11.9580
|Low
|10.8652
|10.8652
|Average
|11.5650
|11.5716
|Change
|-8.40%
|-4.05%
|View full history
1 BWP to JPY stats
The performance of BWP to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.9580 and a 30 day low of 10.8652. This means the 30 day average was 11.5650. The change for BWP to JPY was -8.40.
The performance of BWP to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.9580 and a 90 day low of 10.8652. This means the 90 day average was 11.5716. The change for BWP to JPY was -4.05.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Botswanan pulas to Japanese yen
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Japanese Yen
|1 BWP
|10.86520 JPY
|5 BWP
|54.32600 JPY
|10 BWP
|108.65200 JPY
|20 BWP
|217.30400 JPY
|50 BWP
|543.26000 JPY
|100 BWP
|1,086.52000 JPY
|250 BWP
|2,716.30000 JPY
|500 BWP
|5,432.60000 JPY
|1000 BWP
|10,865.20000 JPY
|2000 BWP
|21,730.40000 JPY
|5000 BWP
|54,326.00000 JPY
|10000 BWP
|108,652.00000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Botswanan Pula
|100 JPY
|9.20370 BWP
|1000 JPY
|92.03700 BWP
|1500 JPY
|138.05550 BWP
|2000 JPY
|184.07400 BWP
|3000 JPY
|276.11100 BWP
|5000 JPY
|460.18500 BWP
|5400 JPY
|496.99980 BWP
|10000 JPY
|920.37000 BWP
|15000 JPY
|1,380.55500 BWP
|20000 JPY
|1,840.74000 BWP
|25000 JPY
|2,300.92500 BWP
|30000 JPY
|2,761.11000 BWP