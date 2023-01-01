Botswanan pulas to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert BWP to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
754.31 mad

1.00000 BWP = 0.75431 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:12
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87331.085290.31541.493721.677670.963818.7569
1 GBP1.1450811.2426103.4151.710381.9211.1036321.4775
1 USD0.92150.804764183.22471.376451.545950.8882517.2843
1 INR0.01107230.009669780.012015710.0165390.01857570.01067290.207682

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Moroccan Dirham
1 BWP0.75431 MAD
5 BWP3.77153 MAD
10 BWP7.54306 MAD
20 BWP15.08612 MAD
50 BWP37.71530 MAD
100 BWP75.43060 MAD
250 BWP188.57650 MAD
500 BWP377.15300 MAD
1000 BWP754.30600 MAD
2000 BWP1508.61200 MAD
5000 BWP3771.53000 MAD
10000 BWP7543.06000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Botswanan Pula
1 MAD1.32572 BWP
5 MAD6.62860 BWP
10 MAD13.25720 BWP
20 MAD26.51440 BWP
50 MAD66.28600 BWP
100 MAD132.57200 BWP
250 MAD331.43000 BWP
500 MAD662.86000 BWP
1000 MAD1325.72000 BWP
2000 MAD2651.44000 BWP
5000 MAD6628.60000 BWP
10000 MAD13257.20000 BWP