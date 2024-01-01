Convert MAD to BWP at the real exchange rate

10 Moroccan dirhams to Botswanan pulas

10 mad
13.66 bwp

د.م.1.000 MAD = P1.366 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.4680.7880.9341.3661.5051.35518.248
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.268776.85411.1841.7331.9091.71823.145
1 EUR1.071655.9530.84411.4631.6121.45119.543

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Botswanan Pula
1 MAD1.36642 BWP
5 MAD6.83210 BWP
10 MAD13.66420 BWP
20 MAD27.32840 BWP
50 MAD68.32100 BWP
100 MAD136.64200 BWP
250 MAD341.60500 BWP
500 MAD683.21000 BWP
1000 MAD1,366.42000 BWP
2000 MAD2,732.84000 BWP
5000 MAD6,832.10000 BWP
10000 MAD13,664.20000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Moroccan Dirham
1 BWP0.73184 MAD
5 BWP3.65919 MAD
10 BWP7.31837 MAD
20 BWP14.63674 MAD
50 BWP36.59185 MAD
100 BWP73.18370 MAD
250 BWP182.95925 MAD
500 BWP365.91850 MAD
1000 BWP731.83700 MAD
2000 BWP1,463.67400 MAD
5000 BWP3,659.18500 MAD
10000 BWP7,318.37000 MAD