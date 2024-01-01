Convert MAD to BWP at the real exchange rate

5 Moroccan dirhams to Botswanan pulas

5 mad
6.83 bwp

د.م.1.000 MAD = P1.366 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:42
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Botswanan Pula
1 MAD1.36640 BWP
5 MAD6.83200 BWP
10 MAD13.66400 BWP
20 MAD27.32800 BWP
50 MAD68.32000 BWP
100 MAD136.64000 BWP
250 MAD341.60000 BWP
500 MAD683.20000 BWP
1000 MAD1,366.40000 BWP
2000 MAD2,732.80000 BWP
5000 MAD6,832.00000 BWP
10000 MAD13,664.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Moroccan Dirham
1 BWP0.73185 MAD
5 BWP3.65924 MAD
10 BWP7.31848 MAD
20 BWP14.63696 MAD
50 BWP36.59240 MAD
100 BWP73.18480 MAD
250 BWP182.96200 MAD
500 BWP365.92400 MAD
1000 BWP731.84800 MAD
2000 BWP1,463.69600 MAD
5000 BWP3,659.24000 MAD
10000 BWP7,318.48000 MAD