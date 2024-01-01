Botswanan pulas to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert BWP to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
730.32 mad

P1.000 BWP = د.م.0.7303 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BWP to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.73340.7423
Low0.72520.7195
Average0.72850.7315
Change0.42%-1.41%
1 BWP to MAD stats

The performance of BWP to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7334 and a 30 day low of 0.7252. This means the 30 day average was 0.7285. The change for BWP to MAD was 0.42.

The performance of BWP to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7423 and a 90 day low of 0.7195. This means the 90 day average was 0.7315. The change for BWP to MAD was -1.41.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Moroccan Dirham
1 BWP0.73032 MAD
5 BWP3.65159 MAD
10 BWP7.30318 MAD
20 BWP14.60636 MAD
50 BWP36.51590 MAD
100 BWP73.03180 MAD
250 BWP182.57950 MAD
500 BWP365.15900 MAD
1000 BWP730.31800 MAD
2000 BWP1,460.63600 MAD
5000 BWP3,651.59000 MAD
10000 BWP7,303.18000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Botswanan Pula
1 MAD1.36927 BWP
5 MAD6.84635 BWP
10 MAD13.69270 BWP
20 MAD27.38540 BWP
50 MAD68.46350 BWP
100 MAD136.92700 BWP
250 MAD342.31750 BWP
500 MAD684.63500 BWP
1000 MAD1,369.27000 BWP
2000 MAD2,738.54000 BWP
5000 MAD6,846.35000 BWP
10000 MAD13,692.70000 BWP