250 Moroccan dirhams to Botswanan pulas

Convert MAD to BWP at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = P1.361 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:57
MAD to BWP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BWP
1 MAD to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.37171.3853
Low1.34061.3376
Average1.35461.3561
Change1.33%-1.22%
1 MAD to BWP stats

The performance of MAD to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3717 and a 30 day low of 1.3406. This means the 30 day average was 1.3546. The change for MAD to BWP was 1.33.

The performance of MAD to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3853 and a 90 day low of 1.3376. This means the 90 day average was 1.3561. The change for MAD to BWP was -1.22.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Botswanan Pula
1 MAD1.36137 BWP
5 MAD6.80685 BWP
10 MAD13.61370 BWP
20 MAD27.22740 BWP
50 MAD68.06850 BWP
100 MAD136.13700 BWP
250 MAD340.34250 BWP
500 MAD680.68500 BWP
1000 MAD1,361.37000 BWP
2000 MAD2,722.74000 BWP
5000 MAD6,806.85000 BWP
10000 MAD13,613.70000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Moroccan Dirham
1 BWP0.73456 MAD
5 BWP3.67277 MAD
10 BWP7.34555 MAD
20 BWP14.69110 MAD
50 BWP36.72775 MAD
100 BWP73.45550 MAD
250 BWP183.63875 MAD
500 BWP367.27750 MAD
1000 BWP734.55500 MAD
2000 BWP1,469.11000 MAD
5000 BWP3,672.77500 MAD
10000 BWP7,345.55000 MAD