500 Botswanan pulas to Moroccan dirhams

Convert BWP to MAD at the real exchange rate

500 bwp
367.58 mad

1.00000 BWP = 0.73515 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Loading

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Moroccan Dirham
1 BWP0.73515 MAD
5 BWP3.67576 MAD
10 BWP7.35153 MAD
20 BWP14.70306 MAD
50 BWP36.75765 MAD
100 BWP73.51530 MAD
250 BWP183.78825 MAD
500 BWP367.57650 MAD
1000 BWP735.15300 MAD
2000 BWP1470.30600 MAD
5000 BWP3675.76500 MAD
10000 BWP7351.53000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Botswanan Pula
1 MAD1.36026 BWP
5 MAD6.80130 BWP
10 MAD13.60260 BWP
20 MAD27.20520 BWP
50 MAD68.01300 BWP
100 MAD136.02600 BWP
250 MAD340.06500 BWP
500 MAD680.13000 BWP
1000 MAD1360.26000 BWP
2000 MAD2720.52000 BWP
5000 MAD6801.30000 BWP
10000 MAD13602.60000 BWP