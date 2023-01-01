Botswanan pulas to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert BWP to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
1,803,570 vnd

1.00000 BWP = 1803.57000 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87351.085790.35211.493871.677150.9639518.7506
1 GBP1.1448211.24285103.431.71011.91991.1035521.4646
1 USD0.921050.804602183.22011.375951.544760.887917.2705
1 INR0.01106780.009668370.012016310.01653390.01856230.01066930.207528

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Vietnamese Dong
1 BWP1803.57000 VND
5 BWP9017.85000 VND
10 BWP18035.70000 VND
20 BWP36071.40000 VND
50 BWP90178.50000 VND
100 BWP180357.00000 VND
250 BWP450892.50000 VND
500 BWP901785.00000 VND
1000 BWP1803570.00000 VND
2000 BWP3607140.00000 VND
5000 BWP9017850.00000 VND
10000 BWP18035700.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Botswanan Pula
1 VND0.00055 BWP
5 VND0.00277 BWP
10 VND0.00554 BWP
20 VND0.01109 BWP
50 VND0.02772 BWP
100 VND0.05545 BWP
250 VND0.13861 BWP
500 VND0.27723 BWP
1000 VND0.55446 BWP
2000 VND1.10891 BWP
5000 VND2.77228 BWP
10000 VND5.54456 BWP